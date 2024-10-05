Portland Trail Blazers Star Will Miss Start Of NBA Season
Shaedon Sharpe is coming off his second season in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers.
The former Kentucky star averaged 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 40.6% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 34 games.
On Saturday, the Trail Blazers announced that Sharpe will miss the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Via The Trail Blazers: "Shaedon Sharpe has suffered a small posterior labral tear in his left shoulder, an MRI confirmed this week.
Sharpe will begin rehabilitation and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks."
Sharpe was the seventh pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after one season with the Wildcats and is seen as a player with a lot of potential.
At just 21, there is a lot of time for him to develop into a starting-caliber player on a winning team.
That said, the injury is unfortunate and hopefully will not be something that lingers.
In addition, the Trail Blazers had just announced (on Friday) that Robert Williams will miss the next two weeks.
Via The Trail Blazers on Friday: "INJURY UPDATE: Robert Williams III experienced a grade 1 left hamstring strain during training camp this week.
He is expected to miss two weeks, and his status will be updated as appropriate."
The Trail Blazers will open up the regular season on October 23 when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Oregon.
They have missed the NBA playoffs for each of the previous three seasons.