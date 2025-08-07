Portland Trail Blazers Still Owe Deandre Ayton A Lot Of Money
Deandre Ayton spent the last two seasons playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.
He finished this past year with averages of 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 56.6% from the field in 40 games.
Over the offseason, the Trail Blazers bought Ayton out of his contract.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on June 29): "Breaking: Deandre Ayton is finalizing a contract buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN."
Even after signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, Ayton will still be paid a an enormous amount of money by Portland (to not play for them).
Via Jake Fischer of The Stein Line (on July 2): "Deandre Ayton's contract with the Lakers is for two years, per source, starting at $8.1 million for this 2025-26 campaign. He's still due $25.6 million from Portland this season, following his buyout from the Trail Blazers."
Over Ayton's two seasons with the Trail Blazers, they missed the NBA playoffs both years.
They finished last season as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.
Ayton was the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Arizona.
He spent the first five years of his career with the Phoenix Suns.
They made the 2021 NBA Finals.
The Lakers have a very talented roster, but are coming off a year where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).