Portland Trail Blazers Still Owe Deandre Ayton A Lot Of Money

Deandre Ayton still has two more years on his contract.

Ben Stinar

Deandre Ayton was the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Arizona.

While he hasn't been an All-Star, the 25-year-old center has put up solid numbers.

He is coming off his first year playing for the Portland Trail Blazers, and finished the regular season with averages of 16.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field in 55 games.

Back in the summer of 2022, Ayton signed a huge $132 million contract with the Phoenix Suns.

Therefore, he still has two years left on the deal that will pay him a total of $69 million.

Ayton will be a free agent after the 2026 season.

The Trail Blazers are a franchise that is in rebuilding mode, so Ayton will have a lot of time to continue to develop over the next few seasons.

Despite his productive numbers in 2024, the team went just 21-61, which had them as the 15th seed in the Western Conference (last place).

Based on how much Ayton is being paid, it's hard to see a team going out and trading for him.

Before getting traded to Portland last summer, Ayton had spent the first five seasons of his career with the Suns.

He helped them become one of the best teams in the NBA, and they made the 2021 Finals with Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges and Devin Booker.

His career averages are 16.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 59.2% from the field.

