Portland Trail Blazers Still Owe Player Over $100 Million
Jerami Grant has been with the Portland Trail Blazers for each of the previous three seasons.
He finished this past year with averages of 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 37.3% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range in 47 games.
Despite being a solid role player, Grant has a lot of money left on his contract.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Trail Blazers will attempt to trade Jerami Grant, but rival teams may require compensation attached to his large contract.
Grant is set to make $102.6 million over the next three seasons:
2025-26: $32 million
2026-27: $34.2 million
2027-28: $36.4 million (player option)"
Grant could be an intriguing trade candidate for a contending team.
That said, the amount of money left on his deal could make a deal hard to pull off.
Via SleeperNuggets (on May 26): "Here’s my first mock trade of the offseason, and a reunion in Denver
Nuggets Receive:
- Jerami Grant
- Robert Williams III
- 2026 SRP via Memphis
Trail Blazers Receive:
- Michael Porter Jr.
- Zeke Nnaji
- 2031 FRP
Who wins?"
Grant has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets, OKC Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers over 11 NBA seasons.