Portland Trail Blazers Still Owe Player Over $100 Million

The Portland Trail Blazers still owe one of their best players a lot of money.

Ben Stinar

Mar 11, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; The Portland Trail Blazers bench, from left, guard Malcolm Brogdon (11), guard Shaedon Sharpe (17), center Duop Reath (26), center Deandre Ayton (2), guard Scoot Henderson (00), and guard Anfernee Simons (1) watch the final minutes of a game against the Boston Celtics at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Jerami Grant is coming off another productive season for the Portland Trail Blazers

The former Syracuse star finished the year with averages of 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 40.2% from the three-point range in 54 games.

However, the Trail Blazers were among the worst teams in the league.

They finished the season as the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.

Feb 25, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) reacts after dunking the ball during warm ups before playing in a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
Grant signed a massive $160 million contract before the 2023-24 season, so he still has a lot of money left on his deal.

He has at least three years and $96 million before having to decide on a $36.4 million player-option for the 2027-28 season.

Therefore, it's very possible that Portland still owes Grant over $132 million.

Grant is a very good player but has never been an All-Star, so it's a significant amount of money that will be on Portland's books.

That said, it's also possible that another team could have an interest in landing him at some point over the next few seasons.

Feb 8, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers small forward Jerami Grant (9) dunks the ball during the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Grant was the 39th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and has played ten seasons in the league for the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder (in addition to Portland).

His career averages are 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 672 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 35 NBA playoff games for the Thunder and Nuggets.

