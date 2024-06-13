Portland Trail Blazers Still Owe Player Over $100 Million
Jerami Grant is coming off another productive season for the Portland Trail Blazers
The former Syracuse star finished the year with averages of 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 40.2% from the three-point range in 54 games.
However, the Trail Blazers were among the worst teams in the league.
They finished the season as the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.
Grant signed a massive $160 million contract before the 2023-24 season, so he still has a lot of money left on his deal.
He has at least three years and $96 million before having to decide on a $36.4 million player-option for the 2027-28 season.
Therefore, it's very possible that Portland still owes Grant over $132 million.
Grant is a very good player but has never been an All-Star, so it's a significant amount of money that will be on Portland's books.
That said, it's also possible that another team could have an interest in landing him at some point over the next few seasons.
Grant was the 39th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and has played ten seasons in the league for the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder (in addition to Portland).
His career averages are 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 672 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 35 NBA playoff games for the Thunder and Nuggets.