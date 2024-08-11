Joe Biden Reacts To Team USA's Victory Over France
On Saturday afternoon, Team USA defeated France by a score of 98-87 to win the Gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Team USA Men's Basketball has now won five straight Gold medals (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024).
After the game, President Joe Biden sent out a post (via X) that had over 36,000 likes and 1.2 million impressions in less than 24 hours.
Via USA Basketball: "IT WAS ALWAYS GOLD.
The 🇺🇸 #USABMNT wins a 5th consecutive Olympic gold medal!"
Biden responded: "Congratulations, @usabasketball, on a fifth straight men's gold medal!
Legends of the game playing together as one legendary team. You’ve made America proud."
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry led the team with 24 points, one rebound, five assists and two steals while shooting 8/13 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
He has now added a Gold medal to his legendary basketball career.
Despite Curry's heroics, LeBron James won the Olympic Men's Basketball MVP.
James finished the final game with 14 points, six rebounds, ten assists, two steals and one block while shooting 6/10 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range.
Via FIBA: "⭐️ THE MVP OF #Paris2024 Men's #Basketball ⭐️
LeBron James, United States of America 🇺🇸 👑"
Biden wasn't the only President to send out a post on social media.
Barack Obama also congratulated Team USA.
Obama wrote: "Last month, I had a chance to meet with the men’s @usabasketball team before they went to Paris. So proud of them for bringing home the gold! Shout out to legends @KingJames, @StephenCurry30, and @KDTrey5."