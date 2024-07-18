Fastbreak

Quavo And 2 Chainz React To Trae Young's Viral Instagram Post

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young made a post to Instagram with photos of his new car.

Ben Stinar

Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) greets recording artist 2-Chainz before the 3-Point Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Trae Young has been the face of the Atlanta Hawks since being selected with the fifth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The former Oklahoma star is one of the best (and most popular) players in the NBA.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.

Trae Young
Jan 10, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, the All-Star point guard made a post to Instagram with photos of his new car.

There were over 295,000 likes and 1,400 comments on the post.

Young captioned the post: "“Sometimes you gotta pop out….”💙❄️ #SnowMobile"

Two people who left comments were rappers 2 Chainz and Quavo.

Both are regulars at Hawks games.

Quavo's comment: "Nastyyyyyy"

Quavo's Comment
Quavo's Comment / Trae Young Post

2 Chainz comment: "👏"

2 Chainz Comment
2 Chainz Comment / Trae Young Post

Young has made the NBA All-Star Game three times in his first seasons.

His career averages are 25.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 407 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 27 NBA playoff games and led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals (in 2021).

Trae Youn
Apr 10, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks are coming off a tough season where they were the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.

They lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.

Young missed 28 games due to injury.

Ben Stinar

