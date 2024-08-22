Fastbreak

Quavo Reacts To Anthony Edwards Rapping Video

Quavo reacted to Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards rapping.

Ben Stinar

Jan 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Quavo watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Quavo watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards has become one of the most notable players in the NBA at just 23.

The All-Star shooting guard is coming off a sensational season where he averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.

He also won his first Gold medal (with Team USA) at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts in the fourth quarter against Brazil in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, Edwards made a post on Instagram with a video of him rapping (he was also holding his gold medal).

There were over 93,000 likes and 2,400 comments in three hours.

Edwards captioned the video: "Might Just flow like I’m Bub"

One person who left a comment was Quavo.

His comment had nearly 800 likes in two hours.

Quavo wrote: "Get in there 5 🔥"

Quavo's Comment / August 22

Quavo is one of the most notable rappers in the world, and he is from Atlanta, Georgia (where Edwards is also from).

He can frequently be seen at State Farm Arena for Atlanta Hawks games.

Feb 20, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper Quavo celebrates with cheerleaders while holding the jersey of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (not pictured) after a victory against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to the stellar season from Edwards, the Timberwolves were also among the best teams in the NBA.

They were the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.

After defeating the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs, the Timberwolves made the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season.

May 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) talks to Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports / Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

With a roster that also features Karl-Anthony Towns, Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert, the Timberwolves will be seen as a contender to win the 2025 NBA Championship.

