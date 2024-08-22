Quavo Reacts To Anthony Edwards Rapping Video
Anthony Edwards has become one of the most notable players in the NBA at just 23.
The All-Star shooting guard is coming off a sensational season where he averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
He also won his first Gold medal (with Team USA) at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
On Thursday, Edwards made a post on Instagram with a video of him rapping (he was also holding his gold medal).
There were over 93,000 likes and 2,400 comments in three hours.
Edwards captioned the video: "Might Just flow like I’m Bub"
One person who left a comment was Quavo.
His comment had nearly 800 likes in two hours.
Quavo wrote: "Get in there 5 🔥"
Quavo is one of the most notable rappers in the world, and he is from Atlanta, Georgia (where Edwards is also from).
He can frequently be seen at State Farm Arena for Atlanta Hawks games.
In addition to the stellar season from Edwards, the Timberwolves were also among the best teams in the NBA.
They were the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
After defeating the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs, the Timberwolves made the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season.
With a roster that also features Karl-Anthony Towns, Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert, the Timberwolves will be seen as a contender to win the 2025 NBA Championship.