Quavo Reacts To Devin Booker's Viral Instagram Post
Devin Booker is coming off an excellent summer, as he got a lot of credit for his part in Team USA winning the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The Phoenix Suns guard played a role next to other superstars and was willing to be off the ball.
Recently, Booker made a post to Instagram that had over 230,000 likes and 800 comments.
Booker captioned his post: "Out the way"
One person who left a comment was Quavo.
Quavo wrote: "Soo cold book 🔥"
Quavo is a regular at NBA games (typically his hometown Atlanta Hawks).
Via The NBA on January 30: "Quavo looking fresh down in Atlanta 🥶"
Booker is only 27, but he is going into his tenth year in the NBA.
The former Kentucky star is coming off another strong season where he averaged 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 68 games.
However, the Suns (who were the sixth seed in the Western Conference) got swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Booker helped lead the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021, but they have been unable to return to the Western Conference finals in each of the previous three seasons.
That said, the Suns have an elite roster led by Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
There will be a lot of expectations for them to have a major bounce-back season in 2025.