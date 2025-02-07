Fastbreak

Quavo Sends Message To NBA Star Bogdan Bogdanovic After Hawks-Clippers Trade

Quavo commented on Bogdan Bogdanovic's Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Nov 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Quavo during a game between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Quavo during a game between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Bogdan Bogdanovic has spent part of five seasons playing for the Atlanta Hawks.

He is averaging 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 37.1% from the field and 30.1% from the three-point range in 24 games.

On Thursday, Bogdanovic was traded to the LA Clippers.

Via The Atlanta Hawks: "We have received Terance Mann and Bones Hyland from the LA Clippers in exchange for Bogdan Bogdanovic and draft compensation."

After the trade, he made a post to Instagram.

Bogdanovic wrote: "Atlanta,

What an amazing five years it’s been. The passion and support from you guys, always brought the best version out of me on the floor. I am so grateful for the remarkable experience in the A. Salute to you Hawks fans!

A special thanks to my teammates, trainers (s/o Taka) , equipment managers team (s/o Tim), coaching staff, security staff, chefs and the whole Atlanta Hawks organization who played a big part in my growth, both as a player and as a person. Thank you for all the love and support you showed me and my family!

#13 Bogi will stay in Atlanta, as I begin this new chapter of my journey.

Until next time!

It’s been real.

Bogi Out."

One person who left a comment was Quavo.

He wrote: "BOGIII 👏😢 HATE TO SEE U GO THANKFUL THO!!!"

QUAVO's Comment
QUAVO's Comment / Feb 7

Bogdanovic is in his eighth NBA season (he has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings).

The Clippers are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 28-23 record in 51 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.