Quavo Sends Message To NBA Star Bogdan Bogdanovic After Hawks-Clippers Trade
Bogdan Bogdanovic has spent part of five seasons playing for the Atlanta Hawks.
He is averaging 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 37.1% from the field and 30.1% from the three-point range in 24 games.
On Thursday, Bogdanovic was traded to the LA Clippers.
Via The Atlanta Hawks: "We have received Terance Mann and Bones Hyland from the LA Clippers in exchange for Bogdan Bogdanovic and draft compensation."
After the trade, he made a post to Instagram.
Bogdanovic wrote: "Atlanta,
What an amazing five years it’s been. The passion and support from you guys, always brought the best version out of me on the floor. I am so grateful for the remarkable experience in the A. Salute to you Hawks fans!
A special thanks to my teammates, trainers (s/o Taka) , equipment managers team (s/o Tim), coaching staff, security staff, chefs and the whole Atlanta Hawks organization who played a big part in my growth, both as a player and as a person. Thank you for all the love and support you showed me and my family!
#13 Bogi will stay in Atlanta, as I begin this new chapter of my journey.
Until next time!
It’s been real.
Bogi Out."
One person who left a comment was Quavo.
He wrote: "BOGIII 👏😢 HATE TO SEE U GO THANKFUL THO!!!"
Bogdanovic is in his eighth NBA season (he has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings).
The Clippers are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 28-23 record in 51 games.