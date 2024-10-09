Quavo Sends Message To Trae Young After Pacers-Hawks Game
On Tuesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks opened up the preseason when they hosted the Indiana Pacers at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
The game was an absolute thriller, as the Hawks won by a score of 131-130 at the last second.
Via The Hawks: "SETH LUNDY FOR THE WIN"
Superstar point guard Trae Young finished with 17 points and six assists while shooting 5/10 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 21 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the three-time NBA All-Star made a post to Instagram that had nearly 70,000 likes in three hours.
Young captioned his post: "Back at the Farm❕
Prêśēašøñ"
Quavo responded to Young's post.
Quavo (via his Instagram story): "He's BACK ICER THAN EVER @traeyoung"
Quavo can be seen regularly sitting on the floor at Hawks games.
The Hawks will have three more preseason games against the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder.
They will then open up the regular season on October 23 when they host Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
The Hawks are coming off a season where they were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season (four years ago).
Young was the fifth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and he is going into his sixth season (all with the Hawks).