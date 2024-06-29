Quentin Grimes Sends Out Viral Post After Getting Traded To Dallas Mavericks
Quentin Grimes is coming off a year where he played for the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.
The 24-year-old finished the regular season with averages of 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 37.2% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 51 games.
On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Grimes was sent to the Dallas Mavericks in a trade (via the Pistons).
Via Wojnarowski: "Dallas has traded Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round picks to Detroit for Quentin Grimes, sources tell ESPN."
Following the news of the deal, Grimes sent out a post on X that had over 20,000 likes and 790,000 impressions in less than 16 hours.
Grimes wrote: "DALLAS !!!!! 🤠"
Grimes was initially the 25th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and he has played three seasons in the league for the Knicks and Pistons.
His career averages are 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 168 regular season games.
He has also appeared in nine NBA playoff games.
As for the Mavs, they are coming off a year where they were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.
However, the Mavs lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (in five games).