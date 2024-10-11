Quincy Olivari Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Breakout Game For Lakers
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers got their first victory of the NBA preseason when they beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 107-102 in Wisconsin.
The preseason gives young players a chance to get playing time, and rookie Quincy Olivari made the most of his chances in Thursday's game.
He came off the bench to put up 11 points, five rebounds and two assists while shooting 4/6 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in only nine minutes of playing time.
Head coach JJ Redick (via the Lakers): "Quincy completely changed the game … picking up full court, being disruptive, taking time off the shot clock. I thought he executed exactly what we want from someone in his position."
After the game (on Friday), the former Xavier star sent out a heartfelt post to X.
Olivari wrote: "Wow, I was just watching NBA Today and then I popped up on the screen. Im just very very thankful. All honor and Glory goes to God"
The Lakers will play their next preseason game on Tuesday evening when they host Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles.
Olivari will likely begin his season in the G League with the South Bay Lakers.
That said, he could earn himself a two-way (or 10-day) contract at some point during the regular season.
The Lakers will open up the 2024-25 regular season when they host Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles on October 22.