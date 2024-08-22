Maxx Crosby Reacts To James Harden's Instagram Post
James Harden is no longer in his prime at 34, but he is still among the most talented (and popular) guards in the NBA.
He is coming off his first season with the Los Angeles Clippers where he averaged 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 72 games.
Recently, Harden made a post to Instagram after a trip to Asia.
His post had over 65,000 likes and 300 comments in less than 24 hours.
Harden captioned his post: "Every year these trips get better and better! Overwhelmed from the genuine love, gifts and support. I’ll be back sooner than later 🇨🇳 #Uno"
One person who left a comment was Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby.
Crosby wrote: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Crosby revealed he is a big fan of Harden during an episode of his podcast (The Rush Podcast) earlier this year.
Crosby: "Everybody in here obviously already knows I'm a die-hard day-one James Harden fan. Been rocking with him ever since he got to Houston."
He also shared a story of meeting Harden at a Clippers game.
Crosby is one of the most dominant players in the NFL and has spent his entire five-year career with the Raiders.
As for Harden, the 2018 MVP has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers (in addition to the Clippers).
He is a ten-time NBA All-Star and future Hall of Famer.