Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Comments On James Harden's Viral Instagram Post
James Harden is one of the most popular players in NBA history.
The LA Clippers star recently made a post to Instagram from his trip to China.
There were over 195,000 likes on the post.
Harden wrote: "You guys never cease to amaze me, every time feels like the first time 🇨🇳 I just hope you know the love is reciprocated. Let’s enjoy the rest of this trip! #Uno"
One person who left a comment on Harden's post was Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby.
He wrote: "🍊🍊🍊"
Crosby is one of the top players in the NFL (and is a big fan of Harden).
Crosby has spent all six seasons of his pro career with the Raiders.
He has made the Pro Bowl in each of the previous four seasons.
Via NFL on Prime Video (on November 26, 2024): "Maxx Crosby since entering the league:
102 tackles for loss (1st)
58.5 sacks (5th)
139 QB hits (4th)"
As for Harden, he finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 79 games.
He is going into his third season playing for the Clippers.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk (on July 19): "Lawrence Frank says the Clippers feel they are in a better place next season knowing they will start it with a healthy Kawhi Leonard. He also says as he is talking on this zoom, James Harden is not far away working out in the facility. Clippers are excited about next season."