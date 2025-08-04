Fastbreak

Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Comments On James Harden's Viral Instagram Post

Maxx Crosby (Raiders) commented on James Harden's (Clippers) post.

Ben Stinar

Nov 9, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) talks with Las Vegas Raiders tight end Maxx Crosby (98) following the game against the Toronto Raptors at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) talks with Las Vegas Raiders tight end Maxx Crosby (98) following the game against the Toronto Raptors at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

James Harden is one of the most popular players in NBA history.

The LA Clippers star recently made a post to Instagram from his trip to China.

There were over 195,000 likes on the post.

Harden wrote: "You guys never cease to amaze me, every time feels like the first time 🇨🇳 I just hope you know the love is reciprocated. Let’s enjoy the rest of this trip! #Uno"

One person who left a comment on Harden's post was Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby.

He wrote: "🍊🍊🍊"

NBA
Nov 9, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) talks with Las Vegas Raiders tight end Maxx Crosby (98) following the game against the Toronto Raptors at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Crosby is one of the top players in the NFL (and is a big fan of Harden).

Crosby has spent all six seasons of his pro career with the Raiders.

He has made the Pro Bowl in each of the previous four seasons.

Via NFL on Prime Video (on November 26, 2024): "Maxx Crosby since entering the league:
102 tackles for loss (1st)
58.5 sacks (5th)
139 QB hits (4th)"

As for Harden, he finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 79 games.

He is going into his third season playing for the Clippers.

Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk (on July 19): "Lawrence Frank says the Clippers feel they are in a better place next season knowing they will start it with a healthy Kawhi Leonard. He also says as he is talking on this zoom, James Harden is not far away working out in the facility. Clippers are excited about next season."

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.