Raptors Star RJ Barrett Made Canadian Basketball History
RJ Barrett is currently playing for Canada in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
On Tuesday, Barrett led them to a 93-83 victory over Australia to improve to 2-0 in the tournament.
Barrett finished the game with 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 8/14 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
He also made history.
Via FIBA: "📌 RJ Barrett scored 24 points today (7 REB, 5 AST), only Steve Nash (26 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST in 2000) scored more points among the Canadian 🇨🇦 players who had 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists in a game at the #Olympics."
Barrett has been among the best players in the Olympics through their first two games.
In addition to his stellar play, Canada was also led by Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
He finished with 16 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 8/10 from the field in 26 minutes of playing time.
Canada will play their next game on August 2 when they face off against Spain.
As for Barrett, he was the third pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball with the Duke Blue Devils.
He has played five seasons for the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors.
Barrett finished this past year with averages of 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range.