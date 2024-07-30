📌 RJ Barrett scored 24 points today (7 REB, 5 AST), only Steve Nash (26 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST in 2000) scored more points among the Canadian 🇨🇦 players who had 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists in a game at the #Olympics.#Paris2024 x #Basketball pic.twitter.com/mo9RHxzAXf