Recent Boston Celtics NBA Champion Signs With New Team
The Pelicans have signed Jaden Springer.
Jaden Springer played 43 games for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz during the 2024-25 season.
During the middle of the year, he was traded to the Jazz.
The 22-year-old had averages of 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.9% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range.
This week, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they had signed Springer.
Via The New Orleans Pelicans: "Welcome to New Orleans, Jaden Springer!"
Springer was the 28th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Tennessee.
He has played four seasons for the Celtics, Jazz and 76ers.
The 2024 NBA Champion has career averages of 2.9 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 23.8% from the three-point range in 110 games.
