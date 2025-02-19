Recent Boston Celtics NBA Champion Signs With New Team
Jaden Springer is in the middle of his fourth NBA season.
Before getting traded to the Houston Rockets (and waived), he had been averaging 1.7 points per contest while shooting 35.3% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 26 games for the Boston Celtics.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Springer will sign a deal with the Utah Jazz.
Via Charania: "Free agent guard Jaden Springer has agreed to a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz, his agent Chad Speck told ESPN. Springer played in 26 games for the Celtics this season."
Springer was the 28th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Tennessee.
He has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Over 93 games, Springer has career averages of 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range.
Last season, the 22-year-old was with the Celtics when they won the NBA Championship.
As for the Jazz, they are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-41 record in 54 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
On Friday night, the Jazz will resume action when they host Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Salt Lake City.
Via Kato Parina of SLC Dunk: "Can definitely see Jaden Springer transition into a new age Kris Dunn, who also started on a 10-day contact.
He’s a hard-nosed defender who made some noise in Boston’s win over the LA Clippers earlier this year (8 points, 4 steals). Not to mention, he’s an NBA Champion."