Recent Dallas Mavericks Player Reveals He Went To Rehab For Addiction
Willie Cauley-Stein most recently played in the NBA during the during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks.
That year, he averaged 1.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field in 20 games.
Recently, Kyle Tucker of The Athletic did a fantastic profile on the former Kentucky star.
Cauley-Stein revealed that he entered a rehab facility for drug addiction during that season.
Via Tucker's article in The Athletic: "A last gasp after he stepped away from the Dallas Mavericks in late November 2021 — the team cited “personal reasons” — and then it waived him in January. What almost nobody knew at the time, and what he never previously has discussed publicly, is that Cauley-Stein was in the middle of a 65-day stay at an inpatient rehabilitation center for substance abuse."
The entire profile is very insightful and shares a lot of details about his recovery.
Via Tucker: "Willie Cauley-Stein’s friend was killed. The grandmother who raised him was dying.
What he thought was Percocet offered an escape. Turned out to be fentanyl.
He somehow survived long enough to get help. Instantly, he felt his late grandma’s embrace."
Cauley-Stein was the sixth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after three seasons of college basketball with the Wildcats.
He played seven seasons for the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks.
The longest tenure of his NBA career came with the Kings (four seasons).
His career averages are 8.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 54.4% from the field in 422 games.
He also appeared in six NBA playoff games (with the Mavs in 2021).