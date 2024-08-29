Recent Dallas Mavericks Player Reveals He Went To Rehab For Addiction

Willie Cauley-Stein’s friend was killed. The grandmother who raised him was dying.



What he thought was Percocet offered an escape. Turned out to be fentanyl.



He somehow survived long enough to get help. Instantly, he felt his late grandma’s embrace.



