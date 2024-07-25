Recent Detroit Pistons Player Reportedly Leaving NBA
Chimezie Metu spent last year with the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns.
He finished the season with averages of 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 51 games.
This summer, Metu became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
On Wednesday, Evan Sidery reported that Metu is leaving the NBA for Spain.
Via Sidery: "Chimezie Metu has signed an overseas contract with FC Barcelona.
Metu spent this season with the Suns and Pistons averaging 6.5 points per game."
Metu was the 49th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs over six seasons in the league.
His career averages are 5.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 260 regular season games.
He has also appeared in three NBA playoff games with the Kings (2023).
At just 27, it's possible that Metu could return to the league before the end of his career.
Via BasketNews: "6-year NBA veteran Chimezie Metu agreed to join the EuroLeague team FC Barcelona, starting from the upcoming season 🤩"
As for the Pistons, they finished the 2023-24 season as the 15th seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 14-68 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season when Blake Griffin was still on the roster (five years ago).