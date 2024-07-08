Recent Golden State Warriors Player Reportedly Involved In Bar Fight
On Sunday, Croatia and Greece faced off in the 2024 Olympic Qualifying Tournament.
Greece won by a score of 80-69.
Following the game, TMZ Sports reports that Dario Saric and Ivica Zubac were involved in a bar fight.
Via Michael J. Babcock: "NBA players Ivica Zubac & Dario Saric were involved in a bar fight near Athens, Greece early this morning (around 5:30 AM local time) — following their game (Team Croatia) against Greece. Much of the confrontation was caught on video. At one point, another man seems to put Saric in a chokehold on the ground. Order was eventually restored and it doesn't seem police were involved."
Saric finished the loss with 14 points, 12 rebounds and four assists while shooting 6/11 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range.
He spent this past season with the Golden State Warriors, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he is signing with the Denver Nuggets.
In addition to the Warriors, Saric has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Wojnarowski on July 6: "Free agent F Dario Saric has agreed on a two-year, $10.6 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN. Deal includes player option on second-year."
Meanwhile, Zubac had 19 points, 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 6/11 from the field in 37 minutes of playing time.
He is coming off his eighth season in the NBA (and sixth with the Los Angeles Clippers).
Zubac has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers.