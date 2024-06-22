Fastbreak

Recent Los Angeles Lakers Draft Pick Will Be A Free Agent

Max Christie will be a free agent this summer.

Ben Stinar

Apr 16, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (10) arrives at the arena to play the New Orleans Pelicans during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (10) arrives at the arena to play the New Orleans Pelicans during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Max Christie is coming off his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The former Michigan State star averaged 4.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 67 games.

This summer, Christie will be a restricted free agent, so the Lakers will have the ability to match any other team's contract offer.

Christie was the 35th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after playing one season of college basketball.

During his year with the Spartans, he averaged 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 38.2% from the field and 31.7% from the three-point range in 35 games.

Michigan State Spartans guard Max Christie (5) on the court during second half action against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during second half action Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the Breslin Center. Msu Minn
Michigan State Spartans guard Max Christie (5) on the court during second half action against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during second half action Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the Breslin Center. Msu Minn / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

At just 21, Christie is an intriguing player, as he still has a lot of time to develop into a starting-caliber guard.

He has career averages of 3.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 108 regular season games.

In 2023, Christie appeared in nine NBA playoff games.

Apr 14, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shakes hands with guard Max Christie (10) from the tunnel before the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 14, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shakes hands with guard Max Christie (10) from the tunnel before the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Lakers, they are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.

They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, but lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).

Following the season, the Lakers fired head coach Darvin Ham.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the team has now hired JJ Redick.

