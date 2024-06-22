Recent Los Angeles Lakers Draft Pick Will Be A Free Agent
Max Christie is coming off his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The former Michigan State star averaged 4.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 67 games.
This summer, Christie will be a restricted free agent, so the Lakers will have the ability to match any other team's contract offer.
Christie was the 35th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after playing one season of college basketball.
During his year with the Spartans, he averaged 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 38.2% from the field and 31.7% from the three-point range in 35 games.
At just 21, Christie is an intriguing player, as he still has a lot of time to develop into a starting-caliber guard.
He has career averages of 3.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 108 regular season games.
In 2023, Christie appeared in nine NBA playoff games.
As for the Lakers, they are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, but lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
Following the season, the Lakers fired head coach Darvin Ham.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the team has now hired JJ Redick.