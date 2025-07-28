Fastbreak

Recent Los Angeles Lakers NBA 1st-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent

Jalen Hood-Schifino is still a free agent on July 28.

Jun 22, 2023; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Jalen Hood-Schifino with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected seventeenth by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Jalen Hood-Schifino played 15 games for the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadlephia 76ers during the 2024-25 season.

The former Indiana Hoosiers star had averages of 7.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 37.8% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range.

This summer, Hood-Schifino became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

On July 28, he still remains unsigned.

Mar 24, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (17) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
