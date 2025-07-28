Recent Los Angeles Lakers NBA 1st-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent
Jalen Hood-Schifino is still a free agent on July 28.
Jalen Hood-Schifino played 15 games for the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadlephia 76ers during the 2024-25 season.
The former Indiana Hoosiers star had averages of 7.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 37.8% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range.
This summer, Hood-Schifino became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
On July 28, he still remains unsigned.
