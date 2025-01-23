Recent Los Angeles Lakers Player Gets Honest About Bronny James
Quincy Olivari began the 2024-25 NBA season on a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The former Xavier star was waived earlier this month, but he has now signed with the South Bay Lakers (G League).
Via The South Bay Lakers on January 22: "OFFICIAL: The South Bay Lakers have acquired the returning player rights to guard Quincy Olivari."
In a recent interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Olivari spoke honestly about his fellow rookie Bronny James.
Olivari (via Robinson): "People wanted Bronny to be his father right off the rip and that’s not a fair comparison for anybody...
"It just happens that he’s the son of the greatest basketball player ever to play and people are holding him to a standard that he didn’t… like, he’s not his father. He’s his own person and he continues to work hard and is the best version of himself and as he continues to grow around the people on the team whether it’s South Bay [Lakers] or the Los Angeles Lakers, he’ll eventually hit that stride and we’ll see that he is his own player. Not his father."
Bronny has appeared in 11 NBA games with the Lakers.
However, he yet to get any meaningful minutes.
The 20-year-old has showed promise in his stints with South Bay.
He is averaging 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 37.9% from the field and 28.3% from the three-point range in nine games.
Olivari appeared in two NBA games for the Lakers.
He is averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 14 G League games.