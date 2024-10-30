Recent Los Angeles Lakers Player Reportedly Signs With New NBA Team
UPDATE: The Grizzlies have announced the signing.
Colin Castleton is coming off a season where he appeared in 16 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.
He finished the year with averages of 1.5 points per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field.
Over the offseason, the 24-year-old became a free agent after getting waived.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Castleton will now sign a two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Via Scotto: "The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a two-way deal with Colin Castleton, league sources told @hoopshype. Castleton appeared in 16 games for the Los Angeles Lakers last season."
Castleton played his college basketball for Florida and Michigan.
He also spent a lot of time in the G League last season.
Over 12 regular season games, Castleton averaged 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 53.8% from the field.
The Grizzlies are 2-2 in their first four games of the new season.
They most recently lost to the Chicago Bulls (at home) by a score of 126-123.
On Wednesday evening, the Grizzlies will host Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets in Memphis.
Following the Nets, the Grizzlies will resume action on Thursday evening when they host Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks.
Last season, they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020 (four years ago).
That said, the Grizzlies are expected to be among the best teams in the west (if they have a healthy year)