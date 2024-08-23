Fastbreak

Recent Los Angeles Lakers Player Signs With Team In Australia

Dylan Windler has signed with a new team.

Jan 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dylan Windler (20) controls the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dylan Windler (20) controls the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE: The signing is official.

Via The Perth Wildcats: "Welcome to the Wildcats, Dylan! ❤️

The Perth Wildcats are excited to announce the signing of 198cm forward Dylan Windler. Our NBL25 roster is complete 🤝"

Dylan Windler is coming off a season where he appeared in 17 games for the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.

He finished the year averaging 2.5 points per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 48.1% from the three-point range.

Windler has been a free agent, and it's now been reported that he is signing with a team in Australia.

Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "The Perth Wildcats are signing Dylan Windler, league sources told @hoopshype. Windler spent four NBA seasons with the Cavaliers, Knicks, Lakers, and Hawks. He adds shooting to Perth, one of the top NBL teams, and holds the G League record for the most rebounds in a game (33)."

Windler was the 26th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Belmont.

His career averages are 3.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 101 regular season games.

The longest tenure of his career came with the Cleveland Cavaliers (three seasons).

Oct 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler (9) shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the game at Footprint Center. The Suns beat the Cavaliers 101-92. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports / Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to his time in the NBA, Windler played in the G League last season.

He averaged 13.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 37.0% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in six regular season games.

