Recent Los Angeles Lakers Player Signs With Team In Australia
UPDATE: The signing is official.
Via The Perth Wildcats: "Welcome to the Wildcats, Dylan! ❤️
The Perth Wildcats are excited to announce the signing of 198cm forward Dylan Windler. Our NBL25 roster is complete 🤝"
Dylan Windler is coming off a season where he appeared in 17 games for the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.
He finished the year averaging 2.5 points per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 48.1% from the three-point range.
Windler has been a free agent, and it's now been reported that he is signing with a team in Australia.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "The Perth Wildcats are signing Dylan Windler, league sources told @hoopshype. Windler spent four NBA seasons with the Cavaliers, Knicks, Lakers, and Hawks. He adds shooting to Perth, one of the top NBL teams, and holds the G League record for the most rebounds in a game (33)."
Windler was the 26th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Belmont.
His career averages are 3.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 101 regular season games.
The longest tenure of his career came with the Cleveland Cavaliers (three seasons).
In addition to his time in the NBA, Windler played in the G League last season.
He averaged 13.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 37.0% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in six regular season games.