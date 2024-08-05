Recent Los Angeles Lakers Player Signs With Team In Greece
D'Moi Hodge is coming off his rookie year in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers.
He appeared in seven games with averages of 2.0 points per contest while shooting 33.3% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range.
On Monday, Hodge signed with a team in Greece (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Hodge played his college basketball for Cleveland State and Missouri.
His career averages were 13.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 92 games (91 starts).
Via P.I.T.: "Congratulations to D'Moi Hodge (2023 PIT All-Tournament Team, Missouri) on signing with Aris of Greece! Hodge played mostly for South Bay Lakers (NBA G League) and had a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers this season, appearing in 7 NBA games."
Hodge appeared in 30 G League regular season games last year.
He finished with averages of 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 39.5% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range.
At just 25, it's possible that Hodge will make a return to the NBA (or G League) before the end of his career.
As for the Lakers, they finished this past season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
After defeating the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, the Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.