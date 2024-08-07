Recent Miami Heat Player Retires From Basketball
Kyle Guy is one of the best shooters in Virginia Men's basketball history.
The 26-year-old was the 55th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks and played part of three seasons in the league.
He was most recently with the Miami Heat during the 2021-22 season.
That year, Guy averaged 3.9 points per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 19 games.
Over the previous two seasons, Guy has played overseas.
On Wednesday, Virginia announced that he would be joining the team's coaching staff.
Via virginiasports.com: "Former Virginia All-American Kyle Guy has been named Athlete Development Mentor/Special Assistant, Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Tony Bennett announced Wednesday (Aug. 7)."
They also released a statement from Guy.
Guy (via virginiasports.com): "C’ville I am back! I want to sincerely thank Coach Bennett and Carla Williams for trusting me with the opportunity to come back and begin this next chapter of my life. This was not an easy decision for me, but knowing how much love I have for this culture and community made it very clear where I should be with my family. I’m beyond excited to help this team and the University in any way needed. I’m also excited for my kids to see the work never stops! Fail harder!"
In addition to the Heat, Guy also spent time with the Sacramento Kings.
His career averages are 3.1 points and 1.0 rebonds per contest while shooting 36.1% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 53 regular season games.
Guy's playing career will be most remembered for his excellent run with the Cavaliers.
During the 2019 season, he averaged 15.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 42.6% from the three-point range.
They won the NCAA Championship over Texas Tech.