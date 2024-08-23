Recent NBA 11th Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent
James Bouknight is coming off a year where he appeared in 14 games for the Charlotte Hornets.
He averaged 3.6 points per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range.
During the middle of the season, Bouknight was waived by the Hornets.
On August 23, the 23-year-old still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
Bouknight was initially the 11th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after playing two seasons of college basketball for UConn.
He spent part of three seasons with the Hornets before they released him.
His career averages are 4.8 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 36.3% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 79 games.
In addition to his time in the NBA, Bouknight has also played in the G League.
During the 2023 season, he averaged 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 43.4% from the three-point range in 24 regular season games (19 starts).
Via The NBA G League on March 18, 2023: "44 PTS 💥 10 REB 💥 11 3PM
@hornets draftee James Bouknight scored a CAREER-HIGH and tied the G League season-high for three-pointers made in the @greensboroswarm win over the Spurs!"
While Bouknight has struggled in the NBA, he is still so young (and such a recent first round pick) that he could be a good option for a team before the start of training camp.