Recent NBA 15th Overall Pick Signs With New Team
Sekou Doumbouya most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
That season, he averaged 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 62.5% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range (in two games).
On Sunday, it was announced that Doumbouya will sign with MoraBanc Andorra (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via Morabanc Andorra (translated to English): "✅ The French player (23 years old and 206 cm), who has experience in the NBA and the French league, will debut this year in the Endesa League."
Doumbouya was initially the 15th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons.
He spent the first two years of his career in Detroit and averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.4% from the field and 25.4% from the three-point range in 94 games (30 starts).
Going into the 2019 Draft, Doumbouya had been seen as a player with significant potential to become a starting caliber player.
At just 23, it's still possible he could return to the NBA at some point in the near future.
In addition to his time in the NBA, Doumbouya played part of three seasons in the G League.
His career averages are 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range in 36 regular season games (22 starts).
He also appeared in 13 Showcase Cup games (G League).