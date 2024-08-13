Recent NBA 1st-Round Pick Reportedly Signing With Team In Serbia
Aleksej Pokusevski is coming off a year where he spent time with the Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
He finished the season with averages of 5.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 28 games.
This summer, Pokusevski was waived by the Hornets.
It's now been reported (by sportklub) that the 22-year-old is signing with Partizan (in Serbia).
Via Evan Sidery: "Aleksej Pokusevski is signing an overseas contract with EuroLeague’s Partizan in Serbia.
Pokusevski spent four years in the NBA with the Thunder and Hornets."
Pokusevski was the 17th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He has played four seasons for the Oklahoma City Thunder (and Hornets).
His best year came in 2023 when he averaged 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range in 34 games (25 starts) for the Thunder.
Over his four seasons, Pokusevski has career averages of 7.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 39.1% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 168 games.
At such a young age (and being a recent first-round pick), there is no question that he will be a candidate to return to the NBA at some point in the near future.
As for the Hornets (who he finished the season with), they were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-61 record.