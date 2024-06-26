Fastbreak

Recent NBA 2nd Overall Pick Expected To Become Unrestricted Free Agent

Ben Stinar

Nov 27, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman (13) dunks the ball against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman (13) dunks the ball against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports / David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

James Wiseman is coming off his second season playing for the Detroit Pistons.

He finished the regular seasons with averages of 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.3% from the field in 63 games.

This summer, Wiseman is slated to become a restricted free agent.

However, Evan Sidery reports that the Pistons will not make Wiseman a qualifying offer.

Therefore, he will be an unrestricted free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

Via Sidery: "The Pistons will soon renounce James Wiseman making him an unrestricted free agent.

Instead of giving Wiseman a 1-year qualifying offer, Detroit prefers to clear more cap space.

The former No. 2 overall pick will be an intriguing buy-low option on the veteran’s minimum market."

Wiseman was the second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.

He only spent part of three seasons with Golden State before getting traded to Detroit.

While Wiseman has not lived up to the expectations, there is no question that he would be a good backup for an abundance of teams.

In addition, he is only 23, so another team could make an attempt to develop him into a starting-caliber player.

As for the Pistons, they are coming off another tough season where they were the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-68 record.

The franchise has missed the NBA playoffs for each of the previous five season.

They last made the postseason when Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond were still on the roster (in 2019).

