Recent NBA 5th Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent
Isaac Okoro is coming off his fourth year in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
He finished the season with averages of 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 69 games (42 starts).
This summer, Okoro became a restricted free agent.
On July 24, he still remains unsigned.
Okoro was the fifth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Auburn.
During his freshman year with the Tigers, he averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range in 28 games.
The 23-year-old has spent his entire career playing for the Cavs.
His career averages are 8.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 34.7% from the three-point range in 279 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 17 NBA playoff games (nine starts).
Considering Okoro played a pivotal role for the Cavs and is such a recent top-five pick, it's surprising that he remains available this late into free agency.
The Cavs will have the option to match any contract offer another team offers Okoro.
The Cavs are coming off a season where they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They beat the Orlando Magic in the first round of the NBA playoffs but lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the second.