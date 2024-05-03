Recent NBA All-Star Reportedly Unfollowed Damian Lillard On X
The NBA has become arguably the most popular league on social media.
Many players have a lot of followers and most of the league's rumors get broken on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Therefore, fans care a lot about what players do on the platform.
Recently, NBA Alerts (an account that monitors the social media activity around the league) reported that Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox unfollowed Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Damian Lillard.
The post from NBA Alerts had over 4,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
Via NBA Alerts: "👀 De'Aaron Fox (swipathefox) is no longer following @Dame_Lillard"
Lillard just finished up his first season with the Bucks where he averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
The Bucks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, their season came to an end on Thursday evening when they lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
Unfortunately, Lillard missed two of the six games, and Giannis Antetokounmpo did not appear in the series.
Meanwhile, Fox had another productive season with averages of 26.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The Kings were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.