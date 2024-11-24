Recent NBA All-Star Makes Brutally Honest Nikola Jokic Statement
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is one of the best defenders in the NBA.
The 2022 NBA All-Star is currently averaging 14.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 68.5% from the field in 17 games.
Recently, Allen spoke about the challenges of guarding Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic.
Allen (via The Young Man and The Three): "You just do the best you can. It's literally incredible how many passes he makes where you're like, 'Welp, like, I tried.' There's nothing I can do about it, and it's just on the guards. You gotta do better next time."
Jokic and Allen have faced off 13 times in their careers.
While it's close, Jokic has a 7-6 advantage in those matchups.
In their last meeting (March 31, 2024), the three-time MVP went off for 26 points, 18 rebounds, 16 assists and one steal while shooting 11/18 from the field.
Thankfully, Allen only has to go up against Jokic twice per season since they are in different conferences.
Their only chance at squaring off in the NBA playoffs would be if both teams were to reach the Finals.
Currently, the Cavs are the best team in the NBA with an outstanding 16-1 record in their first 17 games.
Allen was the 22nd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Texas.
In addition to the Cavs, he has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets over eight seasons.
His career averages are 12.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 63.2% from the field in 503 games.