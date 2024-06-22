Recent NBA All-Star Reportedly Expected To Be Traded
Brandon Ingram is among the most talented forwards in the NBA.
The 2020 NBA All-Star is coming off another productive year for the New Orleans Pelicans where he averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 64 games.
Ingram has been mentioned in a lot of rumors this summer, and Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported (on Friday) that he expects Ingram to be traded.
Haynes on Ingram: "Definitely a name that I expect to be moved by the summer. Where? Don't know as of right now."
While it's unclear who will land him, Ingram has the kind of talent to make a significant difference in a contender's starting lineup.
He was the second pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers over his eight seasons in the league.
The 26-year-old has one more year on his contract that will pay him $36 million for the 2024-25 season.
Ingram has career averages of 19.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 477 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 10 NBA playoff games with New Orleans.
The Pelicans are coming off a season where they were the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs.