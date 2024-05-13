Recent NBA All-Star Reportedly On The Trading Block
The New Orleans Pelicans have a very talented roster.
However, they have been unable to get out of the first round of the NBA playoffs since the 2018 season when Anthony Davis was still on the roster.
They most recently finished as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, and were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.
Due to their lack of success a lot of recent reports have talked about the potential availability of 2020 NBA All-Star Brandon Ingram.
Most recently, Marc Stein (via his Substack The Stein Line) reported that Ingram will likely be on the trading block this summer.
Via Stein's Substack Newsletter: "A growing belief leaguewide that Pelicans will aggressively explore the trade market for Brandon Ingram before next season."
Ingram finished this past season with averages of 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 64 games.
He has played for the Pelicans in each of the previous five seasons.
The 26-year-old was the second pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Duke and has played eight seasons in the league.
He began his career with the Los Angeles Lakers and played there for three seasons.
Ingram's career averages are 19.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 477 regular season games.
There is no question that he will be one of the biggest names to watch this summer.