Recent NBA Player The Golden State Warriors Must Consider Signing After Injury News

I believe the Golden State Warriors should consider signing Dennis Smith Jr. to a 10-day contract.

Ben Stinar

Dec 22, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (4) dunks against Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) and center DeAndre Jordan (6) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (4) dunks against Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) and center DeAndre Jordan (6) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors announced the news that De'Anthony Melton will miss the remainder of the season.

The former USC guard had been a productive role player that signed with Golden State over the offseason.

Following the news, I believe that the Warriors should consider signing Dennis Smith Jr. to a 10-day contract.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in 56 games for the Brooklyn Nets.

The 26-year-old remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

Via @CuffsTheLegend on November 20: "Dennis Smith Jr should be on somebody’s roster getting minutes. He’s still one of the best young perimeter defenders in the world and he can facilitate and get a bucket when he wants to."

He was the ninth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of NC State and had been seen as a guard with a lot of potential.

In addition to Brooklyn, Smith Jr. has also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons over seven seasons.

Dec 30, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. (1) brings the ball up court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As for the Warriors, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with an 11-3 record in 14 games.

Melton finishes his season with averages of 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in six games.

