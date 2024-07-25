Recent Sacramento Kings Player Leaves NBA For $18 Million Contract
Sasha Vezenkov is coming off his rookie season in the NBA for the Sacramento Kings.
He finished the year with averages of 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 42 games.
However, he had a limited role and only averaged 12.2 minutes of playing time per game.
Recently, the Kings traded Vezenkov to the Toronto Raptors.
The Raptors then waived the 28-year-old.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac on July 22: "Sasha Vezenkov gave up his entire $6.6M salary in a buyout from the Toronto Raptors, a league source tells @spotrac."
On Thursday, it was announced that Vezenkov is headed back to Greece (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via Evan Sidery: "Sasha Vezenkov officially signed a five-year, $18.5 million contract with EuroLeague’s Olympiacos.
Vezenkov spent one year in the NBA before returning to Greece for likely the remainder of his career."
Vezenkov was initially the 57th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
He won the 2023 EuroLeague MVP.
Via BasketNews: "Olympiacos are shaking up the EuroLeague with these off-season signings 😎✍️
🇧🇬 Sasha Vezenkov 🇺🇸 Keenan Evans 🇦🇷 Luca Vildoza 🇬🇷 Tyler Dorsey"
As for the Kings, they are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, so they missed the playoffs.
That said, the Kings have a talented roster that is led by De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis heading into the 2025 season.