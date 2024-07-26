🖊️🇮🇹 @AquilaBasketTN (Serie A) signed 26-year-old American 185cm guard @jordan_ford_(college: SMC) for the upcoming season. He most recently played for the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Summer League. In 5 games he averaged 15.0ppg, 3.0rpg, and 3.6apg last season.#WeDieHard pic.twitter.com/ZwnIsn9Kd7