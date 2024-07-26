Fastbreak

Recent Sacramento Kings Player Heading To Europe

Jordan Ford has signed with a team in Italy.

Ben Stinar

Dec 4, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Jordan Ford (31) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center.
/ Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Ford is coming off his rookie year playing for the Sacramento Kings.

He appeared in six games with averages of 2.0 points per contest while shooting 57.1% from the field.

On Friday, Ford signed with Aquila Trento (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).

Via Dolomiti Energia Trento: "Breaking news 🇺🇸! Jordan Ford is a new player of Dolomiti Energia Trentino! Welcome aboard🖤🦅"

Ford played four seasons of college basketball for Saint Mary's.

He finished his career with averages of 14.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 133 games.

Jordan Ford
March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Jordan Ford (3) celebrates against the BYU Cougars after the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to playing for the Kings, he also spent a lot of time in the G League.

This past year, he averaged 14.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range in 25 regular season games (24 starts).

Jordan Ford
Jul 6, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Jordan Ford (31) controls the bal against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first quarter at Chase Center. / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Ford has proven to be an elite three-point shooter and played well in the NBA Summer League for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Therefore, it's possible he could have been a candidate for a two-way (or training camp) contract this season.

As for the Kings, they finished the 2023-24 season as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.

They beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in their first play-in tournament game (but lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the second).

The Kings made the NBA playoffs in 2023.

