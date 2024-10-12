Recent Wizards 1st-Round Pick Leaves NBA For Turkey
Troy Brown Jr. is coming off a season where he appeared in 59 games (15 starts) for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons.
He finished the year with averages of 4.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 37.2% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
On Friday, it was announced that Brown Jr. has signed with Manisa Basket (h/t Keith Smith of Spotrac).
Via Can Peker Pekcan of Stop Press Medya: "Manisa signed with Troy Brown Jr. who played for the Detroit Pistons last season.
25-years old 6'7" wing will be playing in Europe for the first time. He is effective off the ball and good shooter. Likely to have a role beyond his 3&D role in the NBA, he will be a standout in both the BSL and BCL Another good addition for Manisa."
Brown Jr. was the 15th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Oregon.
He has spent six seasons with the Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons.
His career averages are 6.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in 356 regular season games.
In 2023, Brown Jr. started in 45 of 76 regular season games with the Lakers.
He was with the team when they reached the Western Conference finals.
At just 25, Brown Jr. could be a player who returns to the NBA if he plays well overseas.