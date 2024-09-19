Recently Waived Lakers Player Reportedly Signs With Golden State Warriors
Blake Hinson went undrafted in June, but he ended up signing a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
However, the Lakers waived Hinson after signing former Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko.
On Thursday evening, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Hinson will now sign a deal with the Golden State Warriors.
Via Scotto: "Golden State Warriors and Blake Hinson have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Hinson, who was on a two-way deal with the Lakers, chose the Warriors over several teams. He averaged 18.5 points and shot 42.1% from 3-point range at Pittsburgh last season."
Hinson played four seasons of college basketball for Ole Miss and Pittsburgh.
His career averages were 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 129 games.
The 24-year-old played for the Lakers at NBA Summer League.
Via NBA G League on July 20: "Blake Hinson was a MONSTER tonight!😤
He finished with 25 PTS and 3 REB while also securing 5 threes made for the @Lakers."
While it will be hard for Hinson to make the 15-man roster, he could end up playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors (G League) and potentially get a two-way (or 10-day) contract.
The Warriors finished last season as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.