Reed Sheppard Sends Out Viral IG Post After Getting Drafted To Houston Rockets
On Wednesday, Reed Sheppard was selected by the Houston Rockets (out of Kentucky) with the third pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Sheppard is an exciting prospect who finished his one season of college basketball with averages of 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 53.6% from the field and 52.1% from the three-point range in 33 games (five starts).
After getting selected, Sheppard made a post to Instagram that had over 50,000 likes and 400 comments.
He has over 135,000 followers on Instagram.
Sheppard captioned his post: "Rocket man 🚀👨🏻"
Many considered Sheppard the best shooter in the draft, which could make him an instant impact player for Houston.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony on April 18: "Reed Sheppard captivated NBA scouts this season with his shooting prowess, playmaking acumen, defensive instincts, feel for the game, productivity and never-ending confidence, with a slew of exceptional performances in SEC play."
The Rockets are coming off a year where they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.
They finished 5.0 games back of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in tournament spot.
While the Rockets have been unable to make the NBA playoffs for four straight seasons, the team showed significant promise this past year.
They have a talented roster led by Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun.
Sheppard gives them even more depth heading into the 2024-25 season.