Reggie Miller Facing Backlash From NBA World During Knicks-Pacers Game
On Saturday night, the Indiana Pacers are playing the New York Knicks (at home) for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Pacers legend Reggie Miller is calling the game on TV for TNT.
However, many fans were talking about the Hall of Fame guard on social media.
Anthony Puccio: "I’m sorry but Reggie Miller should not be calling these games"
Sam Morril: "Infuriating how much i’ve had to listen to Reggie Miller. One of the worst broadcasters to ever do it."
@Matty_Ice42: "Reggie Miller and SVG should be absolutely ashamed of this performance on national tv"
@NBA_NewYork: "Reggie Miller and Stan Van Gundy are vomit inducing tonight"
@docKev_: "How Reggie Miller is allowed to be a broadcaster for this series is beyond me."
@joelvmoran: "KAT looks like he’s in serious pain and Reggie Miller goes,
“I think this is all for show”
Get this biased Pacers fan off the mic"
@BigKnickEnergy_: "I can’t even believe we listened to Reggie Miller and Stan Van Gundy for 6 games now"
@AndrewLeezus: "Reggie Miller, a national tv broadcaster, is openly rooting for the Pacers and when KAT just grabbed his knee in pain he called it “all for show”.
Dude is the worst."
Miller spent his entire 18-year career with the Pacers.
They last made the NBA Finals during the 2000 season (25 years ago) when he was on the roster.
The winner of the series will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2025 NBA Finals.