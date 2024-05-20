Reggie Miller's Viral Instagram Post After Indiana Pacers Beat Knicks
On Sunday evening, the Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks by a score of 130-109 to win Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton led the way with 26 points, four rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/17 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
With the victory, the Pacers are now headed to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since the 2014 season.
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Pacers legend) Reggie Miller sent out a post on Instagram that got a lot of attention.
Miller captioned his post: "When the series CHANGED!! Jalen Brunson you’re a true BALLER, been the best player in these playoffs, but you and your boys can all heal up together on some beautiful beaches in Cancun, please enjoy!!#PacersKnicksRivalryLives#GodDontLikeUgly"
Miller spent his entire 18-year career with Indiana, and led them to the 2000 NBA Finals (they lost to Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers).
The five-time NBA All-Star had career averages of 18.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 1,389 regular season games.
As for the Pacers, they will now face off against Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (who beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round).
Game 1 of the series will be on Tuesday evening in Boston, Massachusetts.