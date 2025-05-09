Reunion The Los Angeles Lakers Must Consider This Summer
Brook Lopez is coming off his 17th NBA season (and seventh with the Milwaukee Bucks).
The 2021 NBA Champion finished the year with averages of 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 80 games.
This summer, the 37-year-old will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Brook Lopez could be a fascinating free agent this summer, but I think he'll take the team-friendly deal and run it back with the Bucks.
Also have to wonder when retirement will beckon for him. He can obviously still play at a high level but never felt like he'd play forever."
One team who should consider signing Lopez is the Los Angeles Lakers.
Even though the former Stanford center is far from his prime, he is exactly the kind of player that they need to add to their roster.
In addition, it's possible that Lopez would be able to be signed for a price the Lakers can afford under the salary cap.
When the Lakers lost Game 5 to the Minnesota Timberwolves, they allowed Rudy Gobert to go off for 27 points and 24 rebounds.
Head coach JJ Redick did not play centers Alex Len or Jaxson Hayes in the elimination game.
Lopez also spent one season with the Lakers (2016-17).
That year, he averaged 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range.