Reunion The New York Knicks Should Consider
Kevin Knox is coming off a year where he appeared in 34 games (11 starts) for the Detroit Pistons.
He finished the season with averages of 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range.
Currently, Knox is a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Knox spent NBA Summer League with the Golden State Warriors.
He averaged 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field in four games (in Las Vegas).
I believe the New York Knicks should consider signing Knox.
The former Kentucky star was the ninth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Knicks and spent the first three and a half seasons of his career with the franchise.
In that span, he averaged 8.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 36.9% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range.
While Knox was unable to become the savior of the franchise, he was a well-liked player by fans and teammates.
The Knicks are now one of the best teams in the NBA and would only need Knox to be their 15th man off the bench.
At the very least, they should consider bringing him in for training camp and adding the 25-year-old to their G League roster.
Knox has spent six seasons in the NBA with the Knicks, Hawks, Trail Blazers and Pistons.
His career averages are 7.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range.