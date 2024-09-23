Fastbreak

Rich Paul Makes Bold Statement About Ex-NBA Star Michael Beasley

Rich Paul spoke about former Miami Heat draft pick Michael Beasley.

Ben Stinar

Apr 15, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Miami Heat forward Michael Beasley (30) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Wells Fargo Center. The Heat won 105-101. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Michael Beasley is one of the most talented scorers in basketball history.

After an incredible freshman season at Kansas State, he was the second pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat.

Despite his potential, Beasley was never able to make an All-Star Game over his 11 seasons in the league.

Jan 19, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley (11) and Houston Rockets center Nene Hilario (42) react after Beasley scores a basket during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Recently, NBA agent Rich Paul spoke about Beasley in an interview with MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME.

Paul: "Michael Beasley is probably one of the most talented guys to ever touch a basketball. Talent also has to be able to value infrastructure. I know Michael Beasley personally, and Michael Beasley is a good dude. I'm sure if he had an opportunity to do it over again, he would take a different approach. I'm sure. Great dude. There's very few guys to ever touch a basketball more talented than Michael Beasley."

Beasley spent his 11 seasons in the NBA with the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.

During the 2011 season, he averaged 19.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 73 games for the Timberwolves.

Dec 27, 2011; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Michael Beasley (8) shoots a free throw during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Bradley Center. The Bucks defeated the Timberwolves 98-95. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Beasley had career averages of 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 609 games.

He also appeared in 25 NBA playoff games (five starts).

Over the summer, Beasley won the MVP of The Big3.

