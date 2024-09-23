Rich Paul Makes Bold Statement About Ex-NBA Star Michael Beasley
Michael Beasley is one of the most talented scorers in basketball history.
After an incredible freshman season at Kansas State, he was the second pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat.
Despite his potential, Beasley was never able to make an All-Star Game over his 11 seasons in the league.
Recently, NBA agent Rich Paul spoke about Beasley in an interview with MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME.
Paul: "Michael Beasley is probably one of the most talented guys to ever touch a basketball. Talent also has to be able to value infrastructure. I know Michael Beasley personally, and Michael Beasley is a good dude. I'm sure if he had an opportunity to do it over again, he would take a different approach. I'm sure. Great dude. There's very few guys to ever touch a basketball more talented than Michael Beasley."
Beasley spent his 11 seasons in the NBA with the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.
During the 2011 season, he averaged 19.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 73 games for the Timberwolves.
Beasley had career averages of 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 609 games.
He also appeared in 25 NBA playoff games (five starts).
Over the summer, Beasley won the MVP of The Big3.