Rick Carlisle Makes Bold Statement After Thunder-Pacers Game
On Friday evening, the Indiana Pacers lost (at home) to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 111-104.
While the series is tied up at 2-2, the Pacers missed out on a massive chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead.
After the game, head coach Rick Carlisle met with the media.
Carlisle: "This is where we're gonna have to dig in and circle the wagons and come back stronger on Monday. This is a big disappointment, but there's three games left."
Carlisle is a very experienced coach who has already won an NBA Championship (with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011).
He has done an excellent job of turning the Pacers around since taking over in 2021.
Via Josh Eberley: "Watching this Pacers team and it feels like literally everybody is maximized. Everyone is empowered and celebrated to do the things they do well and therefore succeed in their role. Rick Carlisle is an incredible coach."
The Pacers are still in a good spot, but they have a tough challenge ahead with Game 5 on Monday night in Oklahoma City.
Ultimately, the Pacers were unable to slow down 2025 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
He finished with 35 points while shooting 50% from the field.
Via Robert Griffin III: "The ratings for this NBA Finals may be the lowest in awhile, but the high level basketball that is being played by the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers has been beautiful to watch. I wish these 2 small market teams would get the love and appreciation they deserve."