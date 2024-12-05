Rick Carlisle Speaks About Tyrese Haliburton After Pacers-Nets Game
The Indiana Pacers are coming off a season where they made a shocking run to the Eastern Conference finals.
After being a good story last year, they came into this season with big expectations.
Most recently, the Pacers lost to the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 99-90.
Tyrese Haliburton finished his night with 17 points, three rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 5/13 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range.
Despite his recent struggles, head coach Rick Carlisle spoke highly of the All-Star point guard when he met with the media.
Carlisle: "Tyrese is doing a terrific job. He's running the team, he's keeping his wits about him, he doesn't have all his tools around him, but he's making the best of it and we've just gotta stay in the fight."
Haliburton had been among the best point guards in the NBA over the previous two years.
Right now, he is averaging 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in his first 23 games.
With their loss to the Nets, the Pacers dropped to 9-14 in their first 23 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
Following Brooklyn, the Pacers will resume action on Friday evening when they visit Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
Haliburton is in his fourth season with the Pacers.
He also spent part of two years with the Sacramento Kings.